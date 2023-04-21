Montgomery Co. Schools security guard on leave for showing explicit photos to student

The incident happened last year at Earle B. Woods Middle School.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man working as a security guard at a Montgomery County middle school has been placed on administrative leave after police arrested him for sex crimes.

The incident happened last year. Varvie Daughtry was arrested by Montgomery County Police on March 23, 2023, and accused of sex abuse of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor, according to charging documents.

The documents say a 13-year-old boy was serving an in-school suspension on Nov. 30 after getting into a fight the day before. The boy told investigators that Daughtry was supervising him during his suspension in a classroom during school hours. The boy said he and Daughtry were alone in a classroom at Earle B. Woods Middle School when Daughtry began showing the boy images on his phone of nude women.

Daughtry told the boy he also worked as a security guard at a nightclub, and showed the boy numerous images and videos, the documents say. The boy told police he felt uncomfortable with the images and knew they were inappropriate.

Last month, investigators executed a search warrant on Daughtry's phone and found various images that matched images that the boy described.

In a letter sent home to Earle B. Woods parents and staff on Thursday, Principal Heidi L. Slatcoff said Daughtry was placed on administrative leave last year, meaning he has not been allowed in the school or on school grounds since the police investigation started.