Drivers caught going upwards of 114 mph during Maryland speed enforcement operation

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Several drivers were issued citations for speeding as the result of a traffic enforcement operation conducted on Route 10 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland on Tuesday.

Drivers were observed going over speeds of 114 miles per hour thanks to the help of police helicopters.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department's Traffic Safety Section, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department's Aviation Unit, conducted the traffic detail along Route 10 during the day on March 14.

During the two-hour detail, officers made 14 traffic stops and issued several citations for speeding.

Members of the Aviation Unit observed multiple drivers speeding over 85 mph and observed triple-digit speed readings of up to 114 mph.

This speed enforcement effort comes on the heels of calls for more patrol units on various county roadways as a result of crashes, aggressive driving, and speed complaints.

Police say even more efforts will be made on various roadways focused on deterring aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding, and occupant protection.

Citizens observing any vehicles operating in a careless or reckless manner are asked to contact the police department by calling 911 or the non-emergency number 410-222-8610.