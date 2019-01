ADELPHI, Md. — A mini van crashed into a furniture store in Adelphi late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The van went into Prince Busters Furniture store located in the 2100 blk. of University Blvd. around 11:30 p.m.

It is not clear at this time why or how the driver lost control and crashed into the storefront.

An inspector is responding to check out the structural stability of the building.

There is currently no estimate on damages. No injuries have been reporter either.