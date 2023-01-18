Driver killed after two cars collide in Prince George's County

The other driver was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening.

According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found two cars had collided. The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. The other driver was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

Police have not said what caused the two cars to collide.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.