Driver killed in single-car Boonsboro crash, Maryland State Police say

It happened on U.S. Route 40 Alternate at Benevola Church Road.

BOONSBORO, Md. — A car going "at a high rate of speed" in Maryland left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped back onto the road, killing the driver, authorities said.

Michael Levi Deshong, 47, from Boonsboro, was the only person in the vehicle that crashed Saturday afternoon, Maryland State Police said in a statement. It happened on U.S. Route 40 Alternate (Old National Pike) at Benevola Church Road.

Police said the fatal single-car crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. A white 1999 Saturn SW2 that Deshong was driving westbound on US-40 ALT went off the road to the right before striking the embankment, then overturned back onto the road.

Deshong was ejected and died at the scene.

The area is about halfway between Boonsboro and Hagerstown, roughly 70 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

Police are still investigating the crash.