Driver killed in overnight crash in Maryland

LAYTONSVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Laytonsville, Maryland.

Police claim the collision occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Investigators say a man driving a Chevrolet Suburban was heading east on Golf Estates Drive, near Sand Trap Drive, when that man drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this single car collision.

Investigators say the identity of the victim is being withheld until his family is properly notified of his death.

Police have not identified any possible factors that could have contributed to the crash. They have not said if the man was speeding or under the influence of any kind, but continue to investigate for answers.

Officers have confirmed that the man driving was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the crash.

