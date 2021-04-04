Police: Driver dead after crashing car into tree in Montgomery County

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

FAIRLAND, Md. — A person is dead after they crashed their vehicle into a tree in Fairland Saturday afternoon, Montgomery County Department of Police said.

Officers and fire crews responded to the scene of the serious crash around 5:46 p.m. in the area of Greencastle Road at Pitcairn Place.

Police learned that a 2016 Chrysler 200 was driving east on Greencastle Road near Pitcairn Place, when for unknown reasons the car drifted off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Chrysler 200, identified as 30-year-old Gadivel Aviles Navarrete, of Lanham, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Collision investigators believe that excessive speed may have led to the crash.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

In a separate incident, a woman died and a man was hurt after a crash Saturday morning in Bowie, Maryland.

Maryland State Police identified the woman killed as 23-year-old Diamond T. Hayes.

According to MSP, the crash involved three vehicles and happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the westbound side of Central Avenue at Watkins Park Drive.

According to investigators, Hayes was traveling on westbound Central Avenue and Watkins Park Drive and approached a stopped vehicle. When the light changed, she made an abrupt lane change, striking the rear of a Ford Explorer.