MSP: Driver carjacked by armed men wearing masks on NB I-495; police investigating

Police found the victim standing on the side of the beltway after the alleged incident.

WASHINGTON — A man told police that he was carjacked by a group of men wearing all-black and ski masks on northbound Interstate 495 Sunday evening, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of northbound I-495 near Exit 3B and found the victim standing on the right shoulder of the highway.

The man told officers that he was driving about 15 mph on the beltway while trying to take Exit 3B when a black man wearing all-black stepped out onto the road prompting him to stop his car.

Police said the man told them that's when two other armed black men wearing all-black and ski masks told him to get out of his car and took his 2017 blue Ford Mustang with Virginia plates, DDUBII.

The man's car was last seen driving on Exit 3B, police said.

Police said the victim was not injured during the alleged carjacking. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack for an interview and additional questioning.

Officers at the scene investigated the area and took photographs for evidence or signs of any vehicle being left in the area.