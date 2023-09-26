Driver almost hits student getting off school bus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking drivers to be vigilant on the roads after a driver almost hit a student who was getting off a school bus.
The incident happened along Old Columbia Pike in Maryland. A video posted on Twitter and Facebook by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPS) shows a student get off the bus, a car drives past the bus's 'stop' sign, nearly hitting the student.
WUSA9 found the MCPS transportation policy online, which states “No students are scheduled to cross a divided highway to board a bus.” WUSA9 reached out to Montgomery County Public Schools to see if it was within their policy to let a student cross a large street and why the student was not dropped off on the sidewalk.
Neighbors say they've seen students get dropped off on the correct side of the street—on the sidewalk, but they end up crossing the street anyway to get to the 7-Eleven store.
The driver caught in the video will get a $250 fine.
