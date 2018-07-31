WASHINGTON -- Drink a Natty Boh, mail in the tab and save a crab!

National Bohemian Beer is kicking off its second annual Tabs For Crabs summer program.

For every red, crab tab collected, the company with donate 10 cents to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s local blue crab research & habitat restoration efforts.

Tabs will be collected until Oct. 1st and can be mailed in or dropped off at the following address:

Natty Boh Tabs for Crabs

Suite-185

3600 O’Donnell St.

Baltimore, MD 21224

