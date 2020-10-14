Massive downed tree damages several utility poles in Takoma Park neighborhood

Some streets are closed near Kennebec Street in Takoma Park.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A massive tree has shut down some streets in Takoma Park after it damaged several utility poles Wednesday morning, Montgomery County Fire officials said.

The downed tree is located in the area of the 700 block of Kennebec Street, officials said.

At this time, Maple Avenue, Erie Avenue, Kennebec Avenue near Roanoke Avenue and Houston Avenue are closed, Takoma Park police said.

The streets will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. A timeline on when the roads will reopen has not been released.

Police said there are no reported following the downed tree.

This story is developing