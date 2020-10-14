x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Massive downed tree damages several utility poles in Takoma Park neighborhood

Some streets are closed near Kennebec Street in Takoma Park.
Utility pole

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A massive tree has shut down some streets in Takoma Park after it damaged several utility poles Wednesday morning, Montgomery County Fire officials said.

The downed tree is located in the area of the 700 block of Kennebec Street, officials said.

At this time, Maple Avenue, Erie Avenue, Kennebec Avenue near Roanoke Avenue and Houston Avenue are closed, Takoma Park police said.

The streets will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. A timeline on when the roads will reopen has not been released.

Police said there are no reported following the downed tree.

This story is developing

Related Articles

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.