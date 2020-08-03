UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — UPPER MARLBORO, Md.- A cohort of lawyers has launched a new project to help people access professional clothing for court in Prince George’s County.

A group of fellows, under the Maryland State Bar Association’s Leadership Academy Class of 2020, want to help the community with their pilot project called Courtroom Closet. The goal is to provide appropriate clothing for litigants, something that’s not always possible or understood.

Attorney Tai Lowry is part of the project. She said her group reflected on times when they contacted a witness, victim or client and reminded them to wear something nice to court.

“The responses that we received were people telling us ‘I don’t have anything to wear or I don’t really know what you mean by that’,” Lowry said. “So, we were really inspired to do this project and to be able to provide this service free of cost on the day of court, on the spot and quick and easy.”

The Courtroom Closet will be available from Tuesdays to Thursday in April on the second floor in the Bourne Wing of the Prince George’s County Courthouse in Upper Marlboro. Signs will be posted throughout the courthouse if you need clothing that day.

The morning session will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The afternoon session is from 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Most of what we have are black, gray and maybe blue [blazers], but we do have a couple fun colors like red blazers in there, “ said Lowry with big smile. “ We will do our best to accommodate your needs.”

Since the program will run through the month of April, the group is on a mission to collect as many clothing donations as possible. They are asking for gently used belts and blazers or monetary donations.

Clothing may be dropped off at Community Legal Services of Prince Georges County, located at 6301 Ivy Lane, Ste. 720 in Greenbelt, MD 20770. If you wish to have your items picked up, you can email msbaleadership2020@gmail.com and arrangements will be made. You can also contact the team via email about sending a monetary donation.

Due to staff shortages, the project will only run for one month. However, people will be asked to fill out a survey so the group can collect data and pitch it to a nonprofit that is interested in implementing the program statewide.

To learn more, visit here.

RELATED: Prince George's County nonprofit helps elders with fraud prevention

RELATED: "Dress for Success" collecting 1,000 suits to empower DC women

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.