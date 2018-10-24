COLESVILLE, Md. -- A grandson has barricaded himself into a home after a domestic situation in the Colesville area Wednesday morning.

The barricade situation started around 9:05 a.m. at the home located in the 13500 block of Montvale Drive.

Montgomery County police said the 25-year-old grandson is inside of the home and refusing to come out. His grandfather is currently outside of the home.

Emergency crews have responded to the home and are working on a resolution.

Residents in the area of Montvale Drive should shelter in place and not go outdoors until further notice. Street closures will also be in place, according to police.

