2 dogs dead, 4 injured after home evacuation gone wrong Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The owners of eight dogs in Takoma Park are in mourning after losing two of their dogs on Tuesday during an evacuation gone wrong.

At 12:28 p.m., police responded to a 911 call in the 7700 block of Carroll Avenue for an unknown emergency. Police say a woman was heard screaming with the sounds of barking dogs in the background.

Members of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service initially responded to a call at the same address for a possible gas leak.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from a kitchen microwave on the first floor.

Fire and Rescue determined that there was no gas leak or fire at the home, however, they discovered several injured dogs.

The residents of the home reported that they owned eight dogs, two of which were normally kept separate from the others. During the evacuation of the home, the residents say all the dogs came together, agitating one of them. This is when that dog started attacking the other dogs.

Takoma Park Police Officers were able to contain the one dog attacking the others in an upstairs room while they waited for Montgomery County Animal Control to respond.

Montgomery County Animal Control was able to take custody of the agitated dog and transported it from the area.

Police say two dogs died and four others were injured. The four injured were taken by one of the owners to a veterinary clinic for evaluation. One dog did not appear injured.

Investigators say there were no injuries to anyone who was inside the house.



Montgomery County Animal Control will follow up on the incident involving the injured dogs.

