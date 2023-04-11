Dog taken in stolen car found safe in yard of Oxon Hill home

Both police and Gianni's owners confirmed the dog appeared to be well cared for while missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A family in Prince George's County has been reunited with their furry family weeks after the car the dog was riding in was stolen from a gas station.

Editor's Note: The video above was published the day Gianni was taken.

The search for Gianni, also known as John John, began on March 23 when the Land Rover Evoque the dog was sitting in was stolen from a gas station in the 6100 block of Annapolis Road.

Gianni's owners never gave up hope and continued to search the area, scared that their Boston Terrier was roaming the streets alone.

"We kept it in the back of our minds that we were going to see him someday," said Gianni's owners.

They were searching the area alongside a professional pet tracker when they received the text message they had been waiting for.

According to Prince George's County Police Captain Todd Dolihitt, Gianni was found thanks to tips from the public and a patrolman. He explained the patrolman was driving in Oxon Hill when he spotted Gianni in the yard of a home.

Both police and Gianni's owners confirmed the dog appeared to be well cared for while missing.

"I think he thinks he was the dog sitter," his owner said.

Police could not say how the family who lived at the home came to acquire Gianni.

Police continue to investigate the stolen car.