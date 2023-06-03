Prince George's County officers fatally shoot dog after it attacks 2 people and bit an officer, officials say

The dog's owner, a second person, and the injured patrol officer were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

SUITLAND, Md. — Two Prince George's County police officers fatally shot an out-of-control dog after the dog attacked its owner, another person, and bit an officer during a welfare check Monday in Suitland, Maryland.

Officers came across the dog roaming in a hallway of a building while responding to a welfare check on Suitland Road off of Suitland Road Southeast around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, March 6, police said.

The owner of the dog tried to secure the dog, but it attacked and bit the owner, according to a statement from Prince George's County Police. The patrol officers and another person nearby tried to get the dog off the owner, but lunged at an officer and bit the officer in the arm.

Two of the patrol officers opened fire to stop the dog, police said. The dog was ultimately hit and died at the scene.

The dog's owner, the person who came to help, and the injured patrol officer were all taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are thought to be non-life-threatening. The conditions of all three victims remain unknown at this time.