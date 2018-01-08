SILVER SPRING, MD -- Police have released body camera footage after questions surrounded a deadly police-involved shooting in Montgomery County, Md. on June 11.

The fatal shooting happened in the 9200 block of Three Oaks Road in Silver Spring, Md. after Officer Anand Badgujar had just finished another call in the area of Sligo Creek Parkway.

The officer had been called to Three Oaks Road for the report of a suspicious person. While investigating, the officer called for backup.

In the five minute body cam video released by police, it shows camera footage from the backup officer and the primary officer involved in the shooting.

The primary officer's body cam footage begins playing about 35 seconds into the released video. At first, the officer is seen walking in a neighborhood with the suspect walking a distance ahead. The audio for the officer's body cam footage kicks in around 50 seconds.

WARNING: The video embedded below contains graphic images and explicit language that viewers may find disturbing.

As the officer pursues the suspect, the suspect can be seen picking up speed and appearing to run. The officer calls out, "hey big man, you need to stop." At this point, the suspect appears to turn around and begins to run towards the officer where you can see what appears to be the officer's gun. The suspect can then be heard saying "do it, do it."

The officer can then be seen running away from the suspect, out of the road and onto a grassy area. When the officer gets closer to the suspect, there appears to be some type of confrontation between the suspect and the officer. In the video, it appears the officer made a failed attempt to use a Taser on the suspect.

After this encounter, the officer can be heard saying into his radio, "he has his hand in his pocket, might be a suicide by cop type thing."

The body cam footage then shows the officer following the suspect in a parking lot. While beside a police cruiser, the suspect stops and can be heard saying "do it." The officer then can be heard saying, "sir, back up."

The suspect is then seen walking away from the officer while the officer can be heard radioing-in the suspect's description.

The officer can then be heard saying, "at this point, keeping space. He keeps reaching into his pocket." Then the suspect can seen walking back towards the officer, who can be heard saying "sir, I do not want to shoot you."

The confrontation between the officer and the suspect happens almost four minutes into the video.

The video shows the suspect running aggressively at the officer. At this point, the officer fired one shot.

In the video, the suspect can be seen falling to the ground, but then he gets up and can be hear saying to the officer, "do it again."

The suspect then can be seen charging the officer a second time. The officer stumbles to the ground, but manages to fire several more shots, striking the suspect who eventually falls motionless on the ground.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Robert White of Silver Spring, Md.

The primary officer involved has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

