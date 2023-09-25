Man arrested for August shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Two other men were also shot and survived.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A District Heights man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured in August.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened on Aug. 13 in the 3700 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville.

When officers arrived just after 1:30 a.m., they found 37-year-old Tyrone Thomas outside. He had been shot and was taken to an area hospital for help, where he died a short time later.

More than a month later, police have arrested 34-year-old Devonte Taylor. The motive for the shooting remains a mystery but investigators say Taylor did know Thomas and the other two men before the shooting.

Taylor has been charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder and related charges. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512 or anonymously contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Detectives ask callers to refer to case number 23-0047477.

