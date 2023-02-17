Detectives investigate robbery turned attempted sexual assault in Montgomery County

Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released in hopes that the public can held identify him.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are searching for a man they say robbed a store in Gaithersburg before attempting to sexually assault a female employee at the store.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, detectives responded to a report of the incident at Claire's store in the 500 block of North Frederick Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store and approached the counter. After briefly speaking with a woman working at Claire's, the suspect claimed to have a gun and demanded she open the register.

When she refused to comply, investigators say the suspect walked behind her and placed her in a chokehold. She then complied and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say this is when the suspect took the woman to the bathroom and attempted to sexually assault her. When she again refused to comply, the suspect hit her in the head several times before taking off and fleeing the store.

Detectives describe the suspect in this case as a man, approximately 30-40 years old, and wearing a faded blue jean jacket.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.