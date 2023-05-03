Deputies who shot man accused of stabbing parents won't be prosecuted

Officers deployed tasers before three deputies opened fire on Aaron Mensah. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General in Maryland announced Wednesday that deputies who shot and killed a 23-year-old man in Frederick County in November will not face charges.

According to the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, police were called to a home in the 5800 block of Haller Place by the suspect's sister on Nov. 29, 2022. She reported her brother, Aaron Mensah, was "attacking and stabbing" their parents. Police arrived around 2 a.m. and found two people suffering from stab wounds.

The pair were later identified as Mensah's mother and father. His father died and his mother was hospitalized.

More deputies arrived to help, as well as officers with the Frederick City Police Department, and Maryland State Police Troopers.

Mensah was found a short time later in the 5800 block of Zoe Lane.

Body-worn camera footage shows officers speaking with Mensah, telling him to "drop the knife" and "we do not want to have to shoot you."

Graphic Warning: The full body camera footage as released by law enforcement can be seen here. The content may be disturbing to viewers.

After an officer shot at Mensah with less-lethal beanbag shotgun rounds, Mensah began moving toward the officers. Officers deployed tasers before three deputies opened fire on Mensah. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured.