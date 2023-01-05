Deputies arrest 4 bank robbery suspects after chase in Calvert County

Following the reported bank robbery, deputies chased the suspects which ended when the alleged-bank robbers' car crashed around four miles from the bank.

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Deputies arrested four people after a bank robbery and police chase in Owings Monday afternoon.

According to Assistant Sheriff David Payne with the Calvert County Sheriff's Department, the suspects are accused of robbing the M&T Bank on Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators believe a man walked up to the bank counter and passed the teller a note before showing a handgun and demanding money. The suspect then ran with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the suspect get into a brown Kia with no front tag that took off on southbound Rt. 4.

Deputies chased after suspects, and a car matching the given description was found in Prince Frederick.

Detectives attempted to pull the car over and chase began. The suspects reportedly caused a slew of property damage accidents along northbound Rt. 4 during the pursuit.

The chase ended along Rt. 2 and Rt. 260 in Owings when the suspect vehicle hit an uninvolved car, leaving both vehicles disabled. The person who was driving the uninvolved car was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Two of the suspects were taken to an area hospital with minor injures. The other two suspects were taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.

The suspects have not been identified at this time.

Route 2 was shut down at Grovers Turn Road for an extended time as officials investigated and cleared the crash. The roadway has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective W. Wells at wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-2800 ext. 2595.