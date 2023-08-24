Montgomery County bomb squad called to Department of Energy in Germantown

DOE security called police after a bomb sniffing dog alerted on a gray Subaru.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — State and federal authorities are investigating a suspicious vehicle at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in Germantown, Maryland Thursday morning. The Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue Bomb Squad responded to a call from DOE security after a bomb detection dog alerted on a gray Subaru just before 9 a.m.

There is a heavy police presence around the Department of Energy while authorities conduct their investigation. The entrance to the DOE in the 19900 block of Germantown Road is closed. Police say drivers should expect significant delays.

Sky9 was over the scene Thursday. The Subaru had been stopped at the gate and several orange traffic cones surrounded it. Bomb squad personnel was seen looking inside the vehicle and opening a passenger-side door.

Federal Protective Services is handling the investigation. It is not yet known if anything was found on or in the vehicle.