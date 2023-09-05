Denizens Brewing Co. in Silver Spring closing tap room after 10 years

After a decade a community staple is closing its doors. Denizens Brewing Company will now only have one location.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — After 10 years, Denizens Brewing Company is closing one of its popular locations.

Co-founder and owner-operator, Julie Verratti announced Tuesday that the Silver Spring location would be closing its doors. In a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Verratti revealed that Oct. 22 will be the last day their doors will be open.

With the lease on the Silver Spring property coming to an end, the owners decided to put all of their energy into their second Denizens brewery. The company opened a second location in Riverdale Park, Maryland back in 2019. The property is much bigger and allows the company to produce more of their in-home local brews.

We’ve got some news to share… pic.twitter.com/AdntkfOkXx — Denizens Brewing Co. (@DenizensBrewing) September 5, 2023

The Denizens in Silver Spring was founded back in 2014. What made this location unique from the other breweries in the city was its large garden. The space could hold up to 200 people, not including the taproom inside. The garden was open all year round. Denizens held many events throughout the year including their version of Oktoberfest.

The purpose of their events was to build a community and give beer lovers somewhere to gather and enjoy a good brewski. For those whose drink of choice wasn’t beer, Denizens offers wine, cocktails, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages.