SEAT PLEASANT, MD -- A demonstration against senseless violence in memory of murder victim Lamont Adair Jr. was held Wednesday evening on the same street where the 23-year-old pro basketball hopeful was murdered August 8th.

The crowd led by Adair's grieving mother and sister called for an end to the "stop snitching" culture of silence that they blame for the lack of arrests in the case.

"I believe if we go back to areas where this stuff happened and stop going in our homes and shutting the door an ignoring it, its going to continue to happen," said Urania Jackson, Adair's older sister. "If we plan on changing anything on our streets...we have to all be active."

Adair was the father of a one year old son, and was preparing for a trip to China to play in a development league.

He spent his last weekend on earth mentoring kids and promoting non-violence at the Hoops-4-Peace youth summit, which was held at the nearby Seat Pleasant Activities Center.

His funeral is planned for Saturday.

Prince George's County police are continuing to investigate the daylight murder in the 6400 block of Grieg Street.

Investigators are appealing for tips which they say can be given anonymously.

