Deer runs through firehouse window in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer Fire Company in Hagerstown, Maryland were surprised when they got back from dinner on Sunday night to see that damage had been made to the station's front door.

Their first thought was that it was a burglary by a brazen suspect.

However, while fawning over surveillance footage officials realized the firehouse was instead visited by a deer. The video, which appears to be taken from the outside, shows the moment the deer leaped through a window, escaping the firehouse and leaving shattered glass behind.

A second window was also damaged about 65-70 feet away from where the deer exited. Officials tell WUSA9 the front door to the engine room, which was made of glass, was also shattered. Crews are now working to replace the broken windows.

Despite the animal trespassing, no other damage was done to the fire station.