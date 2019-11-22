MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Young brothers Adam and Ahmed Karama said their Tuesday started out as any other.

"So we're just like we're gonna come down watch TV and chill," Adam said.

It wasn’t long before that morning turned to anything but chill.

"I was sitting on the couch and I was about to tell Adam, my brother, I heard like loud footsteps," Ahmed said.

Those loud footsteps weren’t a robber like he had feared, but a deer. Ahmed said he didn’t even have time to warn his brother of what could be coming before it landed right in front of them.

“I was going to warn him and then boom it just came flying into the room and glass all over the floor and blood on the wall,” Ahmed said.

From there the two brother say things took a terrifying and crazy turn.

"It had jumped to the window was like breaking the plants and it was like running to the, to the corners of the room and like it was like going crazy and scratching the floors," Adam said.

The boys said they watched, terrorized, as the deer thrashed around the room.

The boys’ mother said she was upstairs when she heard the chaos.

"I was upstairs I heard the loud noise and the shutter of the glass and the screams," Muzme said. "So I came running down and I saw something I didn't know what it was first, then I realized it was a deer."

She said she saw one son hiding on the couch and another doing what he could to try and distract the deer so his brother would have a chance to escape out of the room.

"I saw him screaming and throwing puzzles to distract it so Adam could get off the sofa because he was frozen," Muzme said.

While one brother was frozen in fear on the couch, another brother threw puzzle pieces at the deer so he could try to escape. Photos show puzzle pieces scattered across the room, along with a lot of blood from the deer.

"I was on the couch crunched up on the corner, so like trying to defend myself," Adam said.

Photos from the aftermath show what looks like a crime scene, with broken glass and blood covering the room.

"I ended up calling 911 and they dispatched animal control, and they came about an hour later, the deer was still in the house, I had left the front door open, it did not leave," Muzme said.

She said it eventually did leave, and it went back out the window it busted in through.

The family was able to have their window fixed, and a contractor is coming to fix the holes in the wall this weekend.

She said she’s happy no one was hurt and the boys now have quite a story to share.

