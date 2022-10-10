'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.

A climate group tweeted video of individuals stopping traffic on the interstate Monday, demanding change from the president on Indigenous People's Day.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls.

A climate activism group, called Declare Emergency, tweeted that individuals headed to the interstate to stop traffic and call on President Joe Biden to declare an emergency and end fossil fuel extraction on indigenous land.

Protesters were dressed in neon vests, holding signs and blocking the road, according to police. They said that more than 10 pedestrians were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic, while several were walking around and holding signs.

Troopers and police say they asked protestors "multiple times" to leave, so they could be issued a criminal citation. However, officials said that after several warnings, those who did not comply were arrested without incident. Traffic was diverted in the meantime.

Water protectors and ordinary people stop traffic on the DC beltway on Indigenous People's Day, calling on @POTUS to #DeclareEmergency and end fossil fuel extraction on #Indigenous land.#A22Network #ClimateEmergency #StopLine5 pic.twitter.com/mjqYebBsWV — Declare Emergency (@DecEmergency) October 10, 2022

The beltway was reopened by 11:15 a.m. All of those arrested were charged with obstructing or hindering the free passage of another in a public place or on a public conveyance and failing to obey a law enforcement officer who attempts to prevent a disturbance to the public peace.

The seven arrested include:

Robert Achison, 74, of Vermont

William Regan, 43, of Oregon

Nora Swisher, 32, of Maryland

Mary Osterbrink, 68, of North Carolina

Andrew Hinz, 61, of Maryland

Holley White, 58, of New York

Jason Goward, 38, of Michigan

All seven were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center for processing.

It's not the first time this year climate protests tied up traffic on the Beltway on a holiday.