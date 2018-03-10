BELTSVILLE, MD -- Police discovered a deceased baby in the bathroom of a high school in Beltsville, Md. on Wednesday.

A female delivered the baby on Wednesday. Police say the baby was found in the bathroom after a school resource officer at High Point High School was alerted to a deceased baby in the school bathroom.

The female who delivered the baby was located and is receiving medical attention. Police are waiting on an autopsy to determine if the baby was a stillbirth.

No further information has been released at this time.

© 2018 WUSA