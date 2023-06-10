Death investigation underway in Montgomery County after man found with trauma to body

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in D.C. will conduct an autopsy to officially determine the cause and manner of the death.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department are conducting a death investigation after a man was found suffering from trauma to his body Saturday.

The investigation began after officials with Montgomery County Police as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to University Boulevard East, nearby Carroll Avenue, around 12:40 a.m. after a report of possible assault. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a man suffering from trauma to his body.

The man was then taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in D.C. will conduct an autopsy to officially determine the cause and manner of the death. No additional information was released about the man or the incident at this time.

The investigation into the case remains active and ongoing by the police department.