Boy dead after Temple Hills shooting; Police offer reward

The boy was found shot in the street Friday. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a few days later.

A boy shot in Temple Hills Friday evening has died of his injuries, and police are asking for the public's help to find who is responsible. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting that happened Friday, February 18, in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 7:30 p.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile male in the street  who was shot in the body and not responsive. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police say he died on Tuesday, February 22.

Detectives are still working to find a suspect or suspects, and determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Please refer to case number 22-0008089.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

