2 dead in Prince George's County house fire

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people died in an early-morning house fire in Prince George's County, firefighters say. Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in Lanaham just before 2 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene, firefighters found a two-story split foyer home engulfed in flames.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, but a search inside the home found two people, only identified as adults, dead inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There is no word yet whether the home had working smoke alarms. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Sky9 was over the scene of the house fire Friday morning. Here's what it looked like:

Local fire crews offer the following tips to stay safe in a house fire:

Have an escape plan for your home.

Have an outside meeting place

Practice home fire drills twice a year

Teach children to escape on their own

Close doors behind you as you leave