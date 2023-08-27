2 killed in overnight house fire in Frederick, Maryland

Thomas Wiles, 74, and Joy Wiles, 75, were rescued from their burning home, but ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADAMSTOWN, Md. — Two people in their seventies died Sunday morning after their Adamstown, Maryland house caught fire in the middle of the night, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Wiles, 74, and Joy Wiles, 75, were rescued from their burning home, but ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene in the 6800 block of Stonewall Court East in Adamstown just before 2:15 a.m. They saw flames coming from the second floor of a two-story single-family home. Crews were immediately told two people were still inside. Firefighters found one of the victims in a bedroom at 2:24 a.m. and got them out. The second victim was found at 2:33 a.m. and removed. Both people were treated at the scene by EMS for cardiac arrest. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person was rescued from a basement apartment, and was safe.

Sixty firefighters, including Montgomery County responders, took 34 minutes to get the fire under control. No other buildings were impacted by the fire, and no other injuries were reported.