One man dead, one in critical condition after shooting in Landover, Maryland

Police say they are working to develop a suspect at this time.

GREATER LANDOVER, Maryland — One man is dead and another is suffering from critical injuries after a shooting in Landover, Maryland Tuesday.

A call regarding the shooting came into the Prince George's County Police Department at 3 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in the 7200 block of Sheriff Road.

At the scene, officers located two men who had been shot.

One man was pronounced dead and another man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The identity of the man killed has not yet been revealed.

Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time and it is unknown if the two men shot each other or if a third person was involved in the shooting.

Detectives are working to collect evidence and further investigate.

The crime scene appears to be centered around a 7-Eleven store, but it wasn't clear if that's where the shooting took place.

