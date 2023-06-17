Deadly crash under investigation in Prince Frederick

James Everett Patterson Jr., of Upper Marlboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — An investigation is underway in Prince Frederick after a 56-year-old man was killed and a 48-year-old woman was injured in a crash on Saturday.

At 2 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on southbound Route 4, south of Westlake Boulevard in Prince Frederick.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Patterson Jr. was driving south on Route 4 in a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle when he lost control and the car overturned.

A passenger inside the Chevrolet, 48, also of Upper Marlboro, was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for her injuries.

Police have not provided an update on her condition or said if she is expected to survive or not.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist troopers following the crash.

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact a duty officer at Prince Frederick at 410-535-1400.