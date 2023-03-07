Deadly 2-car crash in Prince George's County

Police say at least one person is dead as a result of the crash.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police say at least one person is dead after a crash in Prince George's County Tuesday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to Ritchie Marlboro and Dunsmore Terrace Road around 9 a.m.

According to investigators, the crash involved two cars, and it is a fatal crash investigation. Police have not released information about what may have led to the crash or any information about those involved.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details.

