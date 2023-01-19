x
Maryland

Deadly collision in Prince George's County under investigation

This is the second fatal crash in Prince George's County in two nights.
Credit: WUSA9

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that occurred Thursday evening near a Shell gas station in Forestville, Maryland.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to Forestville Road and Stewart Road in Forestville, Maryland for a crash involving three cars.

Police said one of the drivers was taken to the hospital where they died several hours later. Another driver was also taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The third driver involved in this collision was not injured, according to investigators.

Detectives are still working to determine the cause of the crash. There is no word yet on the names or ages of the victims involved, including the person who died.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This collision is the second deadly crash in Prince George's County in two nights. 

This is all the information police have made available to us at this time.

Stay with WUSA9 as we closely monitor the incident and provide further updates.

