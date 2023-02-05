Deadly crash closes Route 5 in Prince George's Co.

Anyone traveling nearby is asked to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Route 5 in Prince George's County, Maryland was shut down following a deadly crash on Tuesday.

Police say the crash involving two vehicles occurred at 12:46 p.m. on northbound Route 5 at Allentown Road.

Hours later, all three traffic lanes and both shoulders remain closed for investigation on the southbound side.

Investigators say they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

