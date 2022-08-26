2 teens killed in crash near Hagerstown, third badly injured

Maryland State Police are investigating the "cause and contributing factors" but did say the teen driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they crashed.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Hagerstown, Maryland Thursday night in which two teenage boys were killed, and a third was severely injured.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a reported crash involving two vehicles just before 9 p.m. Thursday on I-81 North. A black Lexus sedan, driven by 17-year-old Josenhans, had two teen passengers and was merging onto I-81 "at a high rate of speed" when it crashed into the passenger cabin portion of a semi-truck, according to police. The driver of the truck, who was not hurt, was approaching Route 40 East/Exit 6A at the time of the crash.

Josenhans and 15-year-old Clayton Knode were pronounced dead at the scene. The third teen, 16-year-old Kannon Shives, who was in the front passenger seat, was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. No update has been given on his condition.

The teens were from Hagerstown and Clear Spring, Maryland, respectively.

"The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation," Maryland State Police said in a release.

Washington County sheriff's deputies and fire and ems responders also assisted on scene.