FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Nothing says relaxing weekend like grabbing your closest friends, your most trustworthy D20 and preparing for battles against dragons, vampires and owlbears.

Adventure Away is a Bed and Breakfast located between three different properties near Frederick, Maryland. It was founded in 2018 by Apple Reese and Wayne Denier II.

The couple started the getaway destination as a way for people to spend their vacation “getting lost in a fantasy game world.” Reese credits the rise in popularity of D&D to web shows like Critical Role, an online stream showcasing voice actors playing a running campaign led by Dungeon Master (DM) Matt Mercer.

Reese works as operations director. She has a degree in theater education, a master’s degree in nonprofit arts management and more than a decade of experience in event planning. She says the art of storytelling that D&D involves is important now more than ever.

"It's all about storytelling," explained Reese. "Which is great in this day and age where we're so addicted to our phones, we're always looking at what's coming up next that we can immerse ourselves in this fantasy world."

Denier is the B&B’s creative director. He has a degree in game design and 14 years of DM experience.

When it comes to creating the weekend's story, guests are invited to a Discord chat where the visitors can discuss what characters they want to play and talk with the DM about the level of characters.

There are multiple people who provide games as DMs at Adventure Away, each with their own style.

"Some of them are really into making minis and painting minis and they really make that table look exactly like you would imagine it to look like," said Reese. "They're all really good storytellers."

TAKE A LONG REST: WHERE, WHEN, AND WHAT IS INCLUDED?

The bed and breakfast is located at the Celadon Manor or guests can enjoy a getaway at the Redwall Castle in Gaithersburg during one of Adventure Away's castle weekends.

Guests are provided a room for two nights, meals and snacks throughout the weekend and 10+ hours of Dungeons and Dragon’s 5th edition with the staff DM.

There are packages available for a weekend retreat and meet new friends to play with or attend one of the RPG weekends. The next one scheduled starts on Sept. 16 and it is pirate-themed in celebration of Talk Like A Pirate Day.

There are three rooms at Celadon Manor that are named after character alignments for the game, including, the True Neutral Room, the Chaotic Good Rome and the Lawful Evil Suite.

If you love tabletop games but want to play something other than D&D, other options are available.

ROLL FOR INITIATIVE: HOW MUCH OF THE WEEKEND IS GAMING?

The Adventure Away website includes a sample weekend schedule that breaks down what guests are in for throughout their stay.

Guests arrive Friday evening for a 5 p.m. check-in. The next two hours are devoted to introductions and dinner and gameplay runs from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

On Saturday, Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and there is no word on second breakfast. Gaming picks back up at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. when guests are allowed to enjoy lunch. The game starts again at 4 p.m. and players continue until dinner at 7 p.m. The final round of playing happens from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Guests are provided breakfast the following morning and are expected to check out at 11 a.m.

Visit the first D&D B&B! Located in Frederick, Maryland, this tabletop gaming retreat offers comfortable accommodations, delicious catered meals, and an expertly led game of Dungeons and Dragons 5e. Book at https://t.co/k6atmKa94C #dungeonsanddragons #dndtiktok #gamingretreat pic.twitter.com/5yU1uXIdJ6 — Adventure Away: A D&D B&B (@AdventureAwaymd) August 18, 2022

GIVE ME A HISTORY CHECK: WHAT IS D&D?

Dungeons and Dragons often referred to as D&D, is a tabletop role-playing game where players work together as an adventuring party to embark on quests. The game is led by a Dungeon Master (DM), who acts as the game's referee and storyteller.

Adventurers create their own characters using character sheets that break down everything a player needs to know about their character’s health, class, name, level, stats, and more. Whether you are playing as a Tiefling Warlock or a Halfling Rogue (as I prefer) the sheet will act as the player's guide to what they can do through the game.

Games can last anywhere from hours to years.

D&D depends on the DM’s storytelling, the players’ imaginations, creative problem solving and several kinds of dice to move the heroes along their journey.

LEVEL UP: RISE IN POPULARITY AND POP CULTURE

While D&D was first created in the 1970s by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, according to the Wizards of the Coast website. Fans have been playing games (commonly referred to as campaigns) for decades.

With shows like Stranger Things and podcasts like Critical Role, Dungeons and Dragons has grown even more popular over the last ten years. Recently, Paramount Pictures dropped a trailer for its highly anticipated D&D movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Many well-known actors in Hollywood have been playing D&D for years. Action star Vin Diesel has been vocal about his love for the game. Movie Star Joe Manganiello has shared photos of his basement devoted to D&D and the regular game he plays with other famous friends.

Online streams such as Critical Role, shows like Dimension 20, and podcasts such as The Adventure Zone and Not Another D&D Podcast have amassed large followings of people who are in love with the creative storytelling. There are even entire YouTube channels dedicated to creating character sheets based on popular characters from TV, movies, comics and books.