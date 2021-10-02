x
D.C. man wanted in connection to Oxon Hill murder

Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are asking anyone with information on Dequane Woodruff's whereabouts to give them a call.
OXON HILL, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is searching for a man they believe is connected to a fatal shooting in Oxon Hill in September. 

Detectives have issued a warrant for 28-year-old Michael Dequane Woodruff of Washington, D.C., for the murder of 39-year-old Robert Hall of Washington, D.C.

Police say at approximately 2:10 a.m. on September 11, in the 800 block of Maury Avenue, Hall was found outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

An investigation has since revealed Woodruff and Hall were engaged in a dispute when Woodruff shot Hall. According to police, the two knew each other. 

Woodruff is charged with first and second degree murder and other related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

