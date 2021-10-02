D.C. man wanted in connection to Oxon Hill murder

Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are asking anyone with information on Dequane Woodruff's whereabouts to give them a call.

OXON HILL, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is searching for a man they believe is connected to a fatal shooting in Oxon Hill in September.

Detectives have issued a warrant for 28-year-old Michael Dequane Woodruff of Washington, D.C., for the murder of 39-year-old Robert Hall of Washington, D.C.

Police say at approximately 2:10 a.m. on September 11, in the 800 block of Maury Avenue, Hall was found outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation has since revealed Woodruff and Hall were engaged in a dispute when Woodruff shot Hall. According to police, the two knew each other.

Woodruff is charged with first and second degree murder and other related charges.