Man convicted of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl in Maryland

Joshua Grice was convicted Monday of first degree rape and first degree burglary-home invasion.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A man is facing decades in prison after breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a young girl in 2021.

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Joshua Grice was convicted Monday of first degree rape and first degree burglary-home invasion.

Court documents show Grice broke into a home on Browning Avenue on Nov. 29, 2021. Once inside the home, he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl who had been asleep in her bed.

Grice was later arrested for an unrelated crime in February 2022. When his DNA was uploaded into a database, the Montgomery County Crime Laboratory was notified of a hit. His DNA profile was found to be a match for the DNA samples taken in the 2021 sexual assault, linking him to the crime.

“This violent offender preyed on a young, innocent child. Due to the efforts of the Montgomery County Crime Lab, Montgomery County Police and our trial team, justice is being served. We also want to recognize the Tree House Child Advocacy Center for its impactful work in cases involving vulnerable victims, said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Grice is scheduled to be sentenced in September.