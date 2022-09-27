DC man charged for fatal shooting in Prince George's Co.

The initial investigation determined that the suspect and victim knew each other.

A 24-year-old D.C. man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Prince George's County in June, according to police.

On June 19, around 9 p.m., officers with the Prince George's County Police Department reported to Bellefonte Lane, off of Old Alexandria Ferry Road, in Clinton about a shooting. At the scene, they found 29-year-old Deangelo Johnson outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The initial investigation determined that the suspect and victim knew each other. After continued efforts from the police department, Travon Ingram was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with second degree murder and related charges.

Detectives of our Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. https://t.co/kIBnCVAdAY pic.twitter.com/ar6nmNZ0kl — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 27, 2022

He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no bond status, according to authorities. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.