A 20-year-old D.C.-area rapper "A1 Lil Tony" was shot and killed in Waldorf late Wednesday night, Charles County Sheriff's Department said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Stream Vista Place, officials stated. Police identified the victim as Antonio Lamont Harper Jr.

Deputies found the 20-year-old at the fairly new apartment complex with multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation shows that he was walking to an apartment when the shooter came out of a breezeway and shot at the rapper several times.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive in the deadly shooting. They do say they believe this was not a random act.

They are currently looking into the following tweet from his Twitter page.

(Photo: Twitter)

Fans and friends have been sending their thoughts and prayers on the rapper's Instagram page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shankster at (301) 609-6513. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

