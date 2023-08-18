Day care worker arrested for child abuse in Prince George's County

Latayzia Forbes has been charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with child abuse after police were called to a day care where she works on Thursday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit, the abuse happened while Latayzia Forbes was working at the Morning Star Childcare Center on Marlboro Pike in District Heights.

Investigators were called to the day care late Thursday and after speaking with people, watching video footage and consulting with the Office of the States Attorney’s Office, Forbes was arrested.

Forbes has been charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

There is no word on the details of the abuse at this time. Forbes has been working as a child care provider since 2021. Police say they are not aware of any other abuse allegations against her.

Anyone with information is asked for call the Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit at 301-772-4930.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Detectives charged 21-year-old Latayzia Forbes of Bowie for Child Abuse at District Heights daycare. https://t.co/m61hoL9RGa pic.twitter.com/SAxWv9Beyw — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 18, 2023

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Oxon Hill day care employee arrested after video shows child abuse