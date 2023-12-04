Maryland First Lady Dawn Flythe Moore on raising children in the public spotlight

When asked what the hardest transition has been, First Lady Moore said helping her children adapt to their new life.

MARYLAND, USA — "The best blind date we ever had." That's how Maryland's First Lady Dawn Flythe Moore describes meeting Gov. Wes Moore for the first time.

They were introduced by family. This July they will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary. They also have two young children: a 9-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

The Moores have called Government House, the official residence of the First Family, home for almost three months. When asked what the hardest transition has been, First Lady Moore said helping her children adapt to their new life.

“Making sure that our children feel good about their new change and their new life. But I think that they are because we try to keep things as normal as possible, Moore said. "They still go to their school. I ride with them every day.”

“Wes and Mia and Jamie play football in the front yard. Which is what they always did when we lived in Baltimore ... We try to really participate in the community ... So, we are doing all those things. Those things that we did before.”

“We’re a family. It’s a real life. We have children. There haven’t been children living in this home for close to a decade. So, making it a space that they know that they feel welcome too. And making it a place where we have programming that speaks to Marylanders.”

First Lady Moore also said she got some valuable advice from another First Lady—Michelle Obama.