Rapid 9 With the First Lady of Maryland, Dawn Flythe Moore

Recently she invited WUSA9 Get Up DC morning anchor Allison Seymour to Government House—the official residence of the first family of Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — April 11, 2023 marks 84 days. That's how long Dawn Flythe Moore has been the First Lady of Maryland.

For the first time on TV, First Lady Moore disclosed she's been living with Multiple Sclerosis for more than 20 years. She also talked about adjusting to her new role as First Lady and raising a young family in the public spotlight.

The First Lady was also a good sport and played a little game of Rapid 9 with us—a rapid series of fun questions giving us a little insight into the First Lady and her husband, Gov. Wes Moore. Here are 9 of the First Lady’s answers to the 13 questions we asked. To see all of her answers, just watch the attached video.

Question #1: Ideal date night with Gov. Wes Moore?

Answer: “We love to eat. We’re big foodies. So, whether we’re going downtown to a sushi restaurant, or we’re going to Baltimore… we love to go eat.

“We love to travel. We do love to travel. We’ve done a lot of traveling together. I once created a scrap book for him and it says, ‘Thank you for showing me the world.’”

Question #2: Favorite place to relax?

Answer: “Oh, the beach. On the water. He’s more into getting into the water. I’m more into sitting on the sand.”

Question #3: Crab cakes or hard shells?

Answer: “Hard shell! I do it with my hands. I don’t use the mallet. I am an expert at it. And I’ve taught a few people how to eat that Maryland blue crab.”

Question #4: Guilty pleasure?

Answer: “I like a nice glass of wine.”

Question: Red, white or blush?

Answer: “I love blush. I also live a little whiskey and ginger sometimes.”

Question #5: Greatest regret?

Answer: “The one thing is, I wish I had come out a little sooner, being public about having [Multiple Sclerosis]. Because maybe I would have been able to help that many more people.”

Question #6: Most rewarding experience?

Answer: “My children. My children. My children are my most rewarding experience. They are just so smart and so amazing. So fun. So amazing. And I’m always so proud of them when we go out. And get so many compliments. They are just kind, good people.”

Question #7: Who is easier to raise? A boy or a girl?

Answer: “It’s just different. They’re just different. I think what is probably even more telling is first or second. First child is you keep them in a box. It’s like a Faberge egg. The second one is, ‘I got this.’ You’re a little more loosey goosey.”

Question #8: The governor’s most annoying habit?

Answer: “I’ll tell you. I don’t know if it’s annoying; it is real interesting. He always, we can have the same food, it doesn’t matter, he wants to eat off of each one of our plates.”

Question: That’s so loving though.

Answer: “It is! And that is what he would say. ‘It’s showing that I love you.’”

Question #9: In five words or less, how would you describe your life right now

Answer: “Improbable journey that’s fun and exciting. That’s six words though.”