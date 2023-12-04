Dawn Flythe Moore’s political career before becoming First Lady of Maryland

Her resume includes working with then Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, who is now Maryland’s Attorney General and former Gov. Parris Glendening.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland’s new First Lady is not new to politics. In fact, she spent more time in the State House than her husband, Gov. Wes Moore, before his inauguration in January.

Her resume includes working with then Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, who is now Maryland’s Attorney General. Dawn Moore also worked for former Gov. Parris Glendening and on Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s campaign for governor.

“I worked in Annapolis probably over 20 years ago,” Moore told WUSA9’s Allison Seymour. “I would come into this home [Government House] because I worked for Governor Glendening at the time. I was in awe of this place. Looking at the history. Being where policy was made. Dedicating my life to service. And now being in the position of what I consider to be the highest form of service in my life. It’s really a privilege.”

“Now I am part of the team that gets to represent 6.2 million Marylanders. That gets to have a voice or give a voice to the voiceless. And that part I just take so personally. And I am so grateful to be in that position ... I never imagined that I would be in this position. That I would be married to the 63rd Governor of the State of Maryland. The first African American governor.”

When asked what some of the platforms or causes she will take on as First Lady, Moore said, “Empowering women. Creating economic opportunities for those who don’t always have them. Or have been left out of the process. I also care deeply about youth development. I care about the arts.”