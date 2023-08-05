Fentanyl, mental health, justice reform top priorities for Trone's senate run

Three-term Rep. David Trone has made the decision to run for retiring Sen. Ben Cardin's seat in 2024. Here's why.

FREDERICK, Md. — As the 2024 election season approaches, a three-term U.S. senator has announced that he would not be running again, opening the floodgates for new candidates. Sen. Ben Cardin (D), who has served the state of Maryland in some political capacity since 1967, announced May 1 that he would not seek reelection for the seat in 2024, and almost immediately Maryland lawmakers began throwing their hats in the ring.

Western Maryland’s Democratic congressman David Trone (D) announced Thursday that he would run. He sat down for an interview with WUSA9 about his policy priorities if he wins the Democratic nomination to replace Cardin. For him, the Senate seat is an opportunity to course correct on issues where Marylanders are "getting left behind."

"The biggest issue we've worked really hard on and we'll continue to work hard is the addiction crisis in America," Trone said. "We've lost over a million people now -- 80% of those are fentanyl."

Trone also believes there's work to be done on mental health and fixing a "systemically racist criminal justice system."

"Where we've left so many black Americans incarcerated, one in three young African Americans will go to jail," he said. "I mean, that's that's not who this country is. And we've got a recidivism rate over 70%, and we've got to change that."

When asked how he would campaign different than other Democratic senatorial candidates who have announced their intention to run, Trone first highlighted what he sees as the candidates' similarities.

"We're all very progressive Democrats," he said. "Every one of us believes a woman's right to abortion, and we're pro LGBTQ, we're really focused on the environment, and how that's got to be the key underpinnings of everything.

But ultimately Trone said he feels what he brings to the table is his experience and willingness to work with others to accomplish shared goals.

"We passed 26 bills last session," he said. "Twenty-six on mental health and addiction. And that's bringing people together showing a common goal."

When asked what policy proposals he hoped his successor for the 6th Congressional District in western Maryland would prioritize should he be elected to the US Senate, Trone said he wants to see continued progress on solving the addiction crisis.

"The mental health crisis in western Maryland, for Frederick the whole way out, absolute train wreck, lots to do," he said. "We're gonna have a lot of great candidates. "It's hard to see who's going to emerge, but we're going to need to have a candidate that can carry this district ... we've got to get someone that can speak to all of Western Maryland. That's going to be important.