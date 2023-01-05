Montgomery tax hike might be avoided by cutting vacant jobs, council president says

A 10% property tax hike is proposed to pour $300 million more into schools.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Maryland residents are lining up to weigh in Monday night on a proposal to raise property taxes by 10%.

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass said he doesn’t think taxes need to go up that much. Glass said there are 1,200 to 1,500 open positions in county government that don’t necessarily need to be filled. He's convinced that eliminating some of those jobs that are vacant anyway is one way to avoid raising property taxes in Montgomery County, while still being able to pour more money into schools.

"I am committed to meeting those needs, but I don't think we have to increase property taxes by 10% to meet those needs," Glass said. "That's why I'm leading the council to find other budget friendly, efficient ways of raising the revenue of redirecting revenue."

Glass said cutting empty police, fire, mental health and social worker positions is off the table.

“But there are also other positions that are analyst positions and certain managerial positions that have gone unfilled for years,” Glass pointed out.

The Council does not yet have an estimate of how many jobs can be cut or how much can be saved.

The 10% tax increase was proposed by County Executive Marc Elrich in March. He pointed out the school system is behind other major Maryland counties in per-pupil spending and that schools need nearly $300 million to catch up or risk students falling behind.

Elrich said county property taxes are relatively low compared to neighboring counties that are gaining population.

“People say that people are going to Howard County and Frederick County, both of whom have higher tax rates than we do," Elrich said. "Howard County’s property tax rate is $1.25 (per $1,000 in assessed value) and Frederick's is $1.06. We are 99 cents. So again, people aren't fleeing us over the taxes."

Elrich said failing to invest more in schools is what will cause people to move out, not a hike in property tax.