ANNAPOLIS, MD -- Police need help locating a critical missing 95-year-old man who was last seen in Annapolis, Md.

James Brennan was last seen on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Medical Parkway in Annapolis.

CRITICAL MISSING: 95 y/o James Brennan. Last seen on 8/1/18 at 7:30 pm in the 2000 block of Medical Parkway in Annapolis. He is 5'7" and 170 lbs. Brennan was last seen driving a black 2011 DTS Cadillac bearing VA tags POW2150. pic.twitter.com/FR2GuN7eOT — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 2, 2018

He is described by police as being 5'7" and 170 lbs.

Brennan was last seen driving a black 2011 DTS Cadillac bearing VA tags POW2150.

If you have any information on Brennan's whereabouts, please contact police.

Help find missing vet and former POW Lt. Col. James C. Brennan, JR. USAF (retired), 95. Call @PGPDNews if you find him. @wusa9 Please share. pic.twitter.com/e4BSAysaMk — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) August 2, 2018

© 2018 WUSA